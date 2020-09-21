New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Cooker Hoods Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114965/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by global improvement in the residential construction sector and customizable kitchen options and demand for modular kitchens. In addition, global improvement in the residential construction sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential cooker hoods market analysis includes the technology segment, product segment, and geographical landscapes.



The residential cooker hoods market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Ducting/extraction

• Recycling/ductless



By Product

• Chimney/wall-mounted cooker hoods

• Island cooker hoods

• Integrated cooker hoods

• Downdraft cooker hoods



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for premium and innovative cooker hoods as one of the prime reasons driving the residential cooker hoods market growth during the next few years.



