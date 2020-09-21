NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RSLV) announces the following changes to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”):



(i) Peter Jones (a director) has been appointed as the Chairman;

(ii) Sandy Chim has stepped down as Chairman and director to become the Chairman of the Advisory Board; and

(iii) Evaristo Trevino has been appointed as a new member of the Board.



Mr. Jones was instrumental in the development and transformation of HudBay Minerals Inc. ("HudBay") and its predecessor, Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Company, Ltd. ("HBMS"). As the CEO of HudBay, in 2004 he orchestrated the company's initial public offering and acquisition of HBMS from Anglo American. He oversaw HudBay's emergence until 2008, and its turnaround after re-joining in 2009. Previously, he was CEO of HBMS (2002-2004). Mr. Jones currently, serves on the boards of Mandalay Resources Corporation, Victory Nickel Inc. and Battle North Gold Corporation. He graduated from the Camborne School of Mines in the U.K., is a Professional Engineer in Canada and also served as Chairman of the Mining Association of Canada for several years. In 2006 he was also awarded the Turnaround Entrepreneur of the Year, Prairie Region by Ernst and Young.

Mr. Trevino is a lawyer, entrepreneur and the Founding Partner of the La Nao Group, a professional services company advising large listed Mexican Companies such as Liverpool, FEMSA, PEMEX (PPI) and others. He has also advised a number of junior mining companies with assets in Mexico. Mr. Trevino graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City. He holds a Diploma in Negotiation, Mediation and Arbitration from Humboldt Universität zu Berlin and a Master in Comparative Law from CUHK. He practiced civil and commercial litigation and arbitration in Mexico for some of the top Mexican law firms such as Baker & McKenzie, Creel, Garcia-Cuellar y Muggenburg and MAHGD. He is an Associate Member at the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and an Accredited Mediator.

“We are pleased to welcome Peter Jones as the new Chairman of Reyna Silver. He brings a tremendous amount of experience over a long and successful career which will be critical as we grow. We are also delighted to welcome Evaristo Trevino to the Board. Evaristo’s business acumen and extensive understanding of the regulatory and legal framework in Mexico will be invaluable as we prepare for this fall’s drill campaign at Guigui On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Sandy Chim for the role he played in taking our company public and look forward to having him as Chairman of our Advisory Board.” said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna.

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

