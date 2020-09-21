Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --In a newly published KLAS® Research Spotlight Report, 100% of Carrot Health customers interviewed said they were satisfied or highly satisfied with the Carrot MarketView® software and analytics platform, and would both recommend and purchase it again. The report, “Carrot Health: Using Analytics to Drive Outcomes in SDOH,” is based on detailed feedback from Carrot Health customers in the payer and health plan space on how well the company’s social determinants of health (SDoH) insights help them drive outcomes – delivering a more targeted level of care to their patient populations.



Carrot Health was recognized for living up to expectations, having a responsive and helpful staff, and helping customers realize tangible outcomes. Customers lauded MarketView’s scalability and performance in key areas, grading both its support of integration goals and executive involvement as A-. The interviewees validated key features of the platform, including providing a complete view of consumers and members, data visualization, and predictive modeling.

“We have been able to reduce our marketing budget by about 30%, and we can still hit our sales goal by using tactics that Carrot Health brought to the table. The system allows us to not spend wasted marketing efforts on people who are unlikely to select our product. We understand which markets are the hottest and which brokers are the best. We are able to send personalized information to people about the events that are close to them because we know those people will be more likely to convert. The Carrot Health system really helps us drill into data analytics,” said one vice president of customer service interviewed for the report.

The report states: “Carrot Health provides key data analytics for providers and payers to better acquire new patients & members and evaluate population/patient risk. Their abilities regarding Medicare Advantage, Medicare Star ratings, population risk, and service-cost analysis are foundational to supporting ACO environments. Carrot Health’s proprietary predictive models and social risk group algorithm are unique functions that further differentiate their services. Clients are seeing expected outcomes.”

In addition to marketing cost savings, the expected outcomes achieved by Carrot Health customers included improved analytics and best practices and increased lead volume. An unexpected, yet welcome, outcome was helpful COVID-19 support.

“Our mission is to leverage SDoH data to provide our customers with a comprehensive picture of their members, enabling them to employ the most effective strategies for identifying and closing gaps in care while providing more personalized experiences, better care delivery, improved outcomes, and lower costs. We are pleased that our customers have validated our work through their discussions with KLAS, and look forward to continuing to show exactly why SDoH is a powerful and vital aspect of any provider or payer strategy,” said Kurt Waltenbaugh, CEO of Carrot Health.

Carrot Health is a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by consumer data. Its MarketView platform harnesses clinical, social, economic, behavioral, and environmental data to deliver insights for growth, health, and quality, providing health plans with a 360-degree view of their members. Carrot Health is the only vendor delivering consumer insights, at scale, for every adult in the United States, along with individual-level SDoH scoring and monitoring, for the healthcare industry. Carrot Health’s data include up to 5,000 individually identified variables, including consumer lifestyle and behavior, geocoding, and survey data.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/

About Carrot Health

Carrot Health believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, to improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. The Carrot MarketView™ software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

