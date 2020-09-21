New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Container Leasing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112266/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on container leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in international containerized seaborne trade and an increase in the number of free trade agreements and the formation of trade blocs. In addition, growth in international containerized seaborne trade is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The container leasing market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The container leasing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dry containers

• Reefer containers

• Tank containers

• Special containers



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising dominance of leasing players in the global reefer container market as one of the prime reasons driving the container leasing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our container leasing market covers the following areas:

• Container leasing market sizing

• Container leasing market forecast

• Container leasing market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112266/?utm_source=GNW



