TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2020.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.67 trillion at the end of August 2020. Assets increased by $28.0 billion or 1.7% compared to July 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $2.9 billion in August 2020.

ETF assets totalled $236.3 billion at the end of August 2020. Assets increased by $5.5 billion or 2.4% compared to July 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.7 billion in August 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales /Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 616 203 (171) (5,833) (673) Equity (662) (87) (1,876) 1,169 (7,247) Bond 2,859 2,574 1,500 10,124 11,989 Specialty 495 526 469 3,919 4,404 Total Long-term Funds 3,308 3,216 (78) 9,379 8,474 Total Money Market Funds (433) 154 653 4,686 685 Total 2,875 3,370 576 14,066 9,159

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions ) *

Asset Class Aug. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 828.6 819.9 798.7 821.8 Equity 537.9 522.8 510.3 532.5 Bond 235.3 232.0 210.9 218.2 Specialty 30.9 30.1 24.1 27.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,632.8 1,604.8 1,544.0 1,599.8 Total Money Market Funds 37.1 37.2 29.0 30.6 Total 1,669.9 1,641.9 1,573.0 1,630.4

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales /Net Redemptions ($ Millions ) *

Asset Class Aug. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 115 90 157 1,167 1,395 Equity 1,180 2,290 2,314 18,894 5,492 Bond 1,217 3,303 (236) 7,993 6,812 Specialty 180 261 88 1,441 392 Total Long-term Funds 2,692 5,944 2,323 29,494 14,091 Total Money Market Funds 14 423 294 2,207 840 Total 2,706 6,367 2,617 31,701 14,931

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 6.0 5.8 4.2 4.9 Equity 143.3 138.8 114.9 126.2 Bond 75.3 74.6 61.2 65.9 Specialty 5.1 4.8 2.9 3.7 Total Long-term Funds 229.7 224.1 183.3 200.6 Total Money Market Funds 6.7 6.7 2.7 4.5 Total 236.3 230.8 186.0 205.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.





