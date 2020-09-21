New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096228/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on protective motorbike riding gear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents, growing focus on innovations in protective motorbike riding gears and regulatory mandates for using motorcycle helmets. In addition, increasing number of road accidents is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The protective motorbike riding gear market analysis include product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographical landscapes
The protective motorbike riding gear market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Helmets
• Apparel
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online
By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the growing popularity of smart helmets as one of the prime reasons driving the protective motorbike riding gear market growth during the next few years. Also, growing online purchase of protective motorbike riding gears and introduction of lightweight helmets will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our protective motorbike riding gear market covers the following areas:
• Protective motorbike riding gear market sizing
• Protective motorbike riding gear market forecast
• Protective motorbike riding gear market industry analysis
