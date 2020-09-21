Newport Beach and Riverside, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra by the Sea and Sunrise Recovery Ranch, two of California’s leading addiction treatment centers, have named Michelle Beaudoin as their CEO.

Beaudoin, who officially stepped into the role August 24, has 20 years of experience in behavioral healthcare. She most recently served as senior vice president of a behavioral health nonprofit agency, where she oversaw more than $40 million worth of contracts throughout Southern California that covered mental health programs for children and adults, drug court programs, a perinatal residential program, and teen recovery centers.

She previously served as a substance use disorder counselor at an inpatient treatment facility in upstate New York. During that time, Beaudoin was the co-chairperson for the Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers of New York State’s women and families committee and steering committee, also serving on the programming committee. She created and helped to facilitate a statewide mentorship program for developing female professionals in the substance use disorder treatment field.

Beaudoin is a graduate of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Women’s Addiction Services Leadership Institute and the NIATx Change Leader Academy. She was a DSM-5 clinical field trial investigator and participated in the New York State Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services’ special task force for the development of gender-responsive treatment guidelines.

“I’m excited to bring what I feel is a diverse skill set and a wealth of experience in the behavioral health space to such a prestigious group of facilities,” Beaudoin said. “Both Sierra by the Sea and Sunrise Recovery Ranch have outstanding reputations in the addiction field, and I look forward to leading the charge as we embrace the opportunity to help more people find lasting recovery.”

Sierra by the Sea and Sunrise Recovery Ranch are part of Acadia Healthcare’s renowned Sierra Tucson Group. That network includes Sierra Tucson, which Newsweek recently named the best addiction treatment center in Arizona.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Michelle Beaudoin is the right person to further elevate what are already two incredible facilities,” said Dr. Valerie Kading, CEO of the Sierra Tucson Group. “Sierra Tucson has set the standard for clinical excellence in our field, and Michelle’s blueprint will help Sierra by the Sea and Sunrise Recovery Ranch provide expanded access to care and continue to change the lives of the patients we serve.”

About Sierra by the Sea

Sierra by the Sea, located in beautiful Newport Beach, California, offers personalized treatment in a safe and supportive environment for adults who have been struggling with substance use disorders and certain co-occurring mental health concerns. Featuring residential treatment, a partial hospitalization program, and detoxification services, Sierra by the Sea delivers all care through gender-specific programs that allow clients to address their unique needs through the power of a unified healing community.

About Sunrise Recovery Ranch

Sunrise Recovery Ranch is a 10-acre, ranch-style treatment center in Riverside, California, that serves as a place of hope and healing for adults whose lives have been impacted by addiction and certain co-occurring mental health disorders. Offering residential treatment, a partial hospitalization program, an intensive outpatient program, and detoxification services, Sunrise Recovery Ranch provides gender-specific care in a rustic, tranquil location designed to let clients develop the skills and habits that will lead to long-term health and happiness.

About the Sierra Tucson Group

The Sierra Tucson Group, which is part of Acadia Healthcare, consists of Sierra Tucson, Sierra by the Sea, and Sunrise Recovery Ranch. These facilities represent a combined legacy of more than 70 years of transforming lives through a focus on trauma-informed care for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.

