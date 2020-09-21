NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, today joined the United Nations Global Compact and the Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of multiple global companies in announcing the launch of the “CFO Principles on Integrated SDG Investments and Finance”.



The principles, developed by the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce, are designed to mobilize and guide CFOs and their finance teams in aligning investment and financing strategies with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - the set of 17 social, environmental, and governance goals adopted by UN Member States in 2015.

“Understanding how issuers contribute to the SDGs is a fundamental part of PIMCO’s sustainable investment and engagement strategy,” said Scott Mather, Chief Investment Officer of PIMCO U.S. Core Strategies, and Co-Chair of the CFO Taskforce. “These principles provide the first integrated, UN-backed framework for companies to incorporate the SDGs in their financial strategy and operations. We hope this will encourage even more issuers to embed sustainability at the core of their business and create new opportunities for SDG investment."

Members of the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce include companies such as Ford, Unilever, and Verizon. The Taskforce called on CFOs everywhere to endorse the principles, highlighting the importance of achieving critical mass in order to effectively address the so-called SDG financing gap.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since then, the firm has continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,500+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

References to companies are not intended and should not be interpreted as recommendations to purchase, sell or hold securities of such companies. PIMCO products and strategies may or may not include securities issued by the referenced companies and, if such securities are included, no representation is being made that such securities will continue to be included.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Laura Batty

PIMCO – Corporate Communications

Ph. 949-720-6374

Email: Laura.Batty@pimco.com