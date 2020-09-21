Denver, CO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Association Services, an Associa® company, will be hosting “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Governing Documents: Which Ones Do You Have?” on September 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. MDT.

In partnership with Altitude Community Law, Colorado Association Services is hosting this free virtual training event for board members. During the two-hour webinar, participants will learn how to review their governing documents for limitations, gaps, inconsistencies, ambiguities, and potential conflicts with the law that may expose their board to liability. The training will also explore the perplexing parts of covenants, specifically maintenance and insurance responsibilities. In addition to being armed with this pertinent information, attendees will also learn why documents need to be amended, the basics of the amendment process, and best practices for gaining approval. To help participants avoid struggling with unclear or missing provisions, Colorado Association Services, along with Altitude Community Law, will outline the benefits of a user-friendly maintenance and insurance chart that clearly displays the responsibilities of the association and the homeowner.

“To operate their associations successfully, it is critical that board members follow the governing documents. That’s why Colorado Association Services is offering this free training opportunity to discuss the legalese, conflicting provisions, and lack of clarity in governing documents that often leave board members confused,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services president. “Our team is committed to the continued education of board members, and this webinar is just one example of this dedication. Our hope is that the participants leave the webinar feeling less confused and inspired to follow their governing documents with more ease and efficiency.”

