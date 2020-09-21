So far, the garment factory has supplied its reusable safety mask and its medical protective clothing to more than 50 countries across the world including the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

DONY currently offers protective face masks and surgical protective COVID clothing or medical clothing that is disposable. The masks are antibacterial and made of cloth that is washable and reusable. The masks fulfill all necessary standards to provide customers with good quality. DONY's masks can also be produced for wholesale or bulk and can be branded with custom logos.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ongoing pandemic confronts the world with two different kinds of fights. Firstly, we have to fight a virus and secondly, we have to protect our economy from drowning. As we have not vaccine currently, the only way to stop the virus from spreading is by making use of measures such as social distancing and – just as important – wearing face masks.

Scientific studies have shown that wearing a face mask significantly reduces the number of droplets that reach the air while we speak. By wearing a face mask we can make sure that in case we are Covid-19 positive, we don't infect as easily as we do if we don't wear a mask. Thereby we increase safety for the people around us.

Another advantage: The lower the infection rates are better for our economy as the past lockdown measures have been damaging to a high number of businesses.

However, some companies have come up with clever ways to help businesses as well as the health and social welfare sector by providing good, reliable safety products.

The company DONY Garment is constantly working on effective measures to prevent the disease from spreading and to protect everyone's health. The products have gone through a lot of tests and the high quality has been acknowledged by numerous clients.

Being based in Vietnam, the company has provided six continents with protection garments for Corona and has become a big player on the global market.

"There are many mask manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories follow international standards. The reason why we chose Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system meets our standard," said Nicolas Jo, Founder, and CEO of JJFT, a fashion, and textile group.

With numerous companies offering products that do not fulfill the safety requirements it is of high importance to make sure the safety products are tested efficiently. DONY's products have received quality and safety certificates from various nations such as Vietnam, France, Germany, the US, and many more.

The safety masks meet the necessary standards of the REACH Certificate of Compliance in Germany, which proves that the products are compliant with the EU REACH regulations. Moreover, the masks meet the standards for protecting public health from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as the French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA). The products are CE certified, cheap, and easy to transport to other countries.

In addition to the masks, DONY also produces personal protective equipment (PPE) that protects from microbial infection, diseases, chemicals, or heat while being ventilated and comfortable. The gowns are designed in a way that makes them easy to wear while offering safety and protection for health workers. There are two types of protective clothing: A simple isolation gown and the protective coverall, which comes with a hood and protection cover for the shoes.

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

“We are inviting BSCI (social responsibility assessment organization) experts to assist in getting international certification. This is the “talisman” for Dony to step out into the world, reach high-end customers. Having more works, workers' life will be more secure” - said Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment Company.



More information about Dony Garment at http://garment.dony.vn/

Contact: Henry Pham +84985310123

News via: Brand Story by Kisspr.com Press Release

