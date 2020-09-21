BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer’s acquisition of Premier Manufacturing in January 2020 has led to the creation of one strategic sales team, with new directors, regional managers, and redesigned regional coverage to streamline communication with a focus on customer satisfaction.

In this new sales resource optimization, Derek Quys has been named Director of Sales, while Greg Renberg will serve as Director of National Accounts.

“Combining Minimizer and Premier sales activity creates a customer-centric approach aimed at distributors and end-user customers with a clear and concise integrated message,” Quys said.

“We’ve identified a goal of total customer satisfaction and the sales reorganization was vital to establish one sales team with a unified and clear message both internally and for our customer base,” Renberg said.

Within the new sales structure, Quys will have five regional managers and 12 territory managers serving as a hybrid of the Minimizer and Premier legacy sales teams.

“We’ve added clear structure to our team with territory managers and regional sales managers all working together to achieve specific goals,” Renberg said. “We also have a refined focus on working with key national accounts to help drive business through specific channels, making our products accessible for both distributors and fleet customers.”

“These changes address the need for one sales team, one message, and the ability to sell both brands in the market,” Minimizer/Premier President & CEO Christopher Thorpe said.

For more information, and to meet the new sales team, please visit www.minimizer.com and www.premier-mfg.com.

About Minimizer

Leveraging more than 35 years of manufacturing expertise at its state-of-the-art production facility in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, Minimizer is not just the leader in poly semi truck fenders: we literally invented the category. Minimizer poly fenders and integrated bracket kits are nearly indestructible and are guaranteed for life.

Our research and development team continually ‘tests and tortures’ each of our products to make sure what goes on, in or is used to fix the truck meets the rigors of our tough industry.

We also manufacture industry-leading light kits, mud flaps, tool boxes, work benches and other accessories. Our most recent innovations include the ONLY Custom Molded Floor Mats in the world for semi trucks, the revolutionary ‘whole body’ Minimizer Truck Seat System, and the recently released Long Haul Series Mattress.

Call us at (800) 248-3855 or visit our website or email us at info@minimizer.com.

About Premier Manufacturing

Designing and developing top-of-the-line trailer components since 1924, Premier Manufacturing offers the highest quality couplings & pintle hitches, drawbar eyes & lunette eyes, hinge assemblies, front end assemblies, dolly jacks, and accessories.

Premier Manufacturing is driven by customer needs. Our innovative designs cover a wide range of applications, whether heavy duty, medium duty, or light duty. Your success is what drives our business, and we take this seriously. We are a customer-oriented, solutions-based company.

Any way you look at it, we're pulling for your success.

