IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced that the interim results from the FLASH study have been accepted for presentation in a late-breaking clinical science session at TCT Connect. The FLASH study is evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the FlowTriever System for treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) in a real-world patient population. Interim data on the first 230 patients enrolled at 19 US sites will be presented in the late-breaking session.



“We are excited to feature the interim FLASH data as part of a late-breaking session at TCT Connect,” said Thomas Tu, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Inari Medical. “FLASH will help advance the understanding and treatment of PE, and I would like to thank all of the investigators, research coordinators, and patients who have supported this important work. We look forward to the interim results being shared at TCT Connect.”

The details of the late-breaking session are as follows:

Presentation Title: FLASH Registry: Acute Hemodynamic Improvement With Percutaneous Mechanical Thrombectomy in a Real-world Pulmonary Embolism Population



Time: October 18, 2020 at 12:05pm Eastern Time



Presenter: Catalin Toma, MD, Director of Interventional Cardiology, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute; Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; National Principal Investigator of FLASH

Following the late-breaker presentation, on Sunday, October 18, at 3pm ET, Inari Medical is hosting a TCT Connect E-Training Session. The pre-recorded webinar will include remarks from Dr. Catalin Toma on the interim FLASH results as well as a discussion with a panel of experts.

About FLASH

FLASH is a 500-patient prospective, multicenter, single-arm registry evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the FlowTriever System for treatment of PE in a real-world patient population. The study is assessing freedom from major adverse events within 48 hours of the index procedure as the primary endpoint. Secondary endpoints include impact on acute hemodynamics, procedural measures, 48h all-cause mortality, and longer-term patient outcomes. The national principal investigator of the study is Catalin Toma, MD, Director of Interventional Cardiology at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases.

Inari is focused on treating venous thromboembolism and improving the quality of life of patients suffering from this disease by safely and effectively removing blood clots. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

