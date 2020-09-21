ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shepherd Higher Education Consortium on Poverty (SHECP) announces several opportunities to engage in the SHECP 2021 Academic Program that support personal growth and internal community-building, professional development work, and structured support and mentorship. The 2021 theme, “Practicing Equity at the Intersection of Race and Poverty,” provides focus for study and dialogue by examining the relationship between race and poverty to better understand and equip our SHECP community to act against systemic and individual culpabilities that reflect a long history of racial oppression.



“We are pleased to expand our programming to include even more dialogue and participation from the SHECP community,” states Stephanie R. Rolph, PhD, Academic Director for SHECP. “In keeping with the format implemented for the SHECP 2020 Academic Program, we are identifying a series of summer keynote events and speakers whose work demonstrates the interactions of race and poverty across several topics. As those events come together, we wanted to get started on a collective exploration of our theme now.”

“SHECP recognizes its responsibility to move forward with a commitment to educating toward equity and human dignity in a manner that explicitly recognizes the ways in which race intersects with poverty. This is a commitment that should inform our work within the field of higher education, but it is also a commitment that must inform our organizational practices,” states Jim Langford, Executive Director for SHECP.

SHECP invites participation across the Consortium, including Community Partners, Alumni, Staff/Faculty from its Member Institutions, and other supporters to engage in the 2021 Academic Program through the following three points of execution:

Personal growth and internal community-building to reflect on individual dispositions about race and social location as daily practice. Fall 2020 – Community discussion groups will meet to share their reading of The Racial Healing Handbook, by Anneliese Singh, PhD, LPC. On October 5, 2020, the SHECP community is invited to attend a session led by Dr. Singh, “Practicing Equity at the Intersection of Race and Poverty: An Event Featuring Dr. Anneliese Singh.”

to reflect on individual dispositions about race and social location as daily practice. Professional development work aimed at refreshing our understanding of the academic frameworks for teaching and practicing intersectionality as educators, mentors and community members who work across a diversity of professional fields and engage across a variety of communities. Spring 2021 – Community discussion groups will meet to discuss their reading of Intersectionality (Key Concepts), Second Edition, by authors Patricia Hill Collins and Sirma Bilge.

aimed at refreshing our understanding of the academic frameworks for teaching and practicing intersectionality as educators, mentors and community members who work across a diversity of professional fields and engage across a variety of communities. Structured support and mentorship for the SHECP 2021 Summer Interns through the design and execution of activities and events that align with the theme. Summer 2021 May 2021 – Completion of SHECP modules related to professional practice, introduction to poverty studies and program theme June/July 2021 – Weekly cohort meetings, keynote events and reflective activities

for the SHECP 2021 Summer Interns through the design and execution of activities and events that align with the theme.

The book discussions will provide community members the tools to build their personal and professional capacities toward effecting change, modeling equitable practices and contributing in meaningful ways to racial justice. The discussions will also pave the road for the structured work and mentorship that will take place during the SHECP 2021 Summer Internship Program.

For more information about the SHECP 2021 program, contact Stephanie R. Rolph, PhD, Academic Director, at rolphsc@shepherdconsortium.org, or visit shepherdconsortium.com.

About the Shepherd Higher Education Consortium on Poverty (SHECP)

The Shepherd Higher Education Consortium on Poverty (SHECP) is a consortium of colleges and universities that are committed to the study of poverty as a complex social problem, by expanding and improving educational opportunities for college students in a wide range of disciplines and career trajectories. SHECP institutions support undergraduates toward a lifetime of professional and civil efforts to diminish poverty and enhance human capability. For more information, please visit shepherdconsortium.org.