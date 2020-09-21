Toronto, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Markets: BLFE) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with BeMotion Inc. to become a licensed distributor of the company’s innovative technology products.



Under the terms of the agreement, BioLife Sciences will gain the right to distribute products by BeMotion which include non-contact human temperature screening technology, ultraviolet sterilization, and touchless vending/marketplaces, currently used by police departments, airports and educational institutions. BeMotion Inc. CEO Mr. Hussein Abu Hassan commented: “We saw a partnership with BioLife Sciences as an excellent opportunity to expand our North American network of sales and distribution.”

According to Markets and Markets the global temperature sensor market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2027. The temperature sensor industry growth is driven mainly by increasing penetration of temperature sensors in advanced and portable healthcare equipment and rising adoption of home and building automation systems.

Mr. De Four, CEO of BioLife Sciences, stated: “Partnering with BeMotion enhances our ability to provide safe and reliable solutions to consumers who are looking to keep their families and workforces safe in the post-pandemic world.” BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies are to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

BioLife continues to expand its line of products and remain equipped to navigate the existing health crisis. As cases globally increase, industry and government are continuing to mitigate the impact on economic activities, to keep business open and the normalization of the consumer ecosystem.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces.

About BeMotion Inc.

BeMotion Inc. provides a complete technological & strategic solutions which tap into the next generation of digital opportunities. Established in 2016, BeMotion Inc. has developed and launched mobile digital marketing and payment platforms along with state-of-the-art thermal scanners. BeMotion Inc. is a privately owned company with offices in Toronto, Dubai and London.