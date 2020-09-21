New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877126/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive steel wheels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies, low development costs, and advantages of steel wheels and growing number of low-cost steel wheel manufacturing plants. In addition, the growth of automotive industry in emerging economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive steel wheels market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive steel wheels market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs

• M and HCVs



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive steel wheels market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of carbon fiber alloy wheels and the incorporation of advanced manufacturing technologies for high-strength steel wheels by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive steel wheels market covers the following areas:

• Automotive steel wheels market sizing

• Automotive steel wheels market forecast

• Automotive steel wheels market industry analysis





