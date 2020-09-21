WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral therapies targeting integrins for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced two presentations at the Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Virtual Summit. Members of the Morphic management team are scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, as well as present a company overview at 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day.



A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at https://www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

