Gaithersburg, MD, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) reported record results for its third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020. In conjunction with this release, the Company is also providing additional details on significant business developments occurring subsequent to its quarter end.
For fiscal Q3 2020, management is noting the following items of importance:
“The retail recovery in our markets was a little choppier than we anticipated during Q3, but we were pleased to improve our revenue both on a sequential and year-over-year basis,” explained Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “We faced downward uncertainties in all of our markets and had some delays late in the quarter, but still generated 78% revenue growth, extending our streak of double- or triple-digit revenue growth into its third year. We believe we have a great line up in place to carry our positive growth trend into 2021.”
On a forward basis, the Company is providing the following update and guidance:
“We made a conscious effort to become more U.S.-centric in our sales efforts this quarter, based on better margins and opportunities for growth in our domestic lines,” said CEO Bhatnagar. “We also made some tough decisions in terms of our debt and financing activities, which we will describe in detail during our earnings call. Simply put, we took a series of actions designed to immediately reduce our cash burn, increase our working capital, and put us in a position to gain commercial credit. Our goal is to end our reliance on the kind of convertible debt treadmill that left us with a chronic shortage of working capital in the past. We have the best product line in our history and believe that our way back will be paved via increased growth, so that is our goal through the remainder of 2020.”
Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call
Verus management will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.
To listen to the live conference call, parties should connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call as follows:
Please note there is no access code required to join the call.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.verusfoods.com. To access the live webcast, please log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
About Verus International
Verus is a global, emerging multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company developing branded product lines in the U.S. and on a global basis. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTCQB: VRUS). Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Additional information is also available at the Company’s website, www.verusfoods.com, the Eliot’s Adult Nut Butters website, www.eliotsnutbutters.com; and via the official Twitter feed @Verus_Foods, the Big League Foods subsidiary Twitter feed @BigLeagueFoods and the Pachyderm Labs subsidiary Twitter feed @PachydermLabs.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
