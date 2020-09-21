Oslo, 21 September 2020

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm", the "Company") issues this notice on behalf of primary insiders.

Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA, has been allocated and subscribed for, including allocations and subscriptions of close associates, 846,308 shares in the Company at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.15, and 846,308 warrants ("Warrants C") in the Company, in the Subsequent Offering resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 19 August 2020. The Warrants C have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time between 31 March and 30 June 2021. Following the transaction, Morten Opstad and close associates hold 2,942,305 shares, 4,839,370 warrants, and 4,600,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company.

Jon Castor, Board member and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA, has been allocated and subscribed for 90,909 shares in the Company at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.15, and 90,909 warrants ("Warrants C") in the Company, in the Subsequent Offering resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 19 August 2020. The Warrants C have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time between 31 March and 30 June 2021. Following the transaction, Jon Castor and close associates hold 999,999 shares, 1,909,089 warrants, and 5,000,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.