Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Scotland Tours is thrilled to announce that it is seeing a healthy rise in tourists traveling to Scotland to enjoy the Scottish Highlands' scenic beauty. With the world coming to life post the worst health crisis ever witnessed by humankind, travel is picking up fast for the coming year.

The feeling of claustrophobia that the extended stay at home orders brought in has taught us the value of open spaces. Scotland is the perfect antidote to our cramped lifestyle. This land of lochs, highlands, moors, and castles is blessed with an abundance of scenic beauty, and its nook and cranny are filled with history to its brim.

While this country has a lot to offer for all, a trip to Scotland is best enjoyed in the lap of luxury. A luxury tour across Scotland will take you away from the city's hustle and bustle and teleport you to a peaceful place with never-ending grasslands, historic castles, excellent distilleries, and lip-smacking food. Luxury Scotland Tours specializes in designing bespoke itineraries and has catered to tourists from across the globe.

Taking a luxury tour to Scotland is a lifetime experience. The allure of a scenic road trip is unmatched. Touring along the regal North Coast 500 takes the road trip experience to an entirely new level. The NC 500 follows the Northern Coast of Scotland starting and ending at the historic Inverness castle. Scotland's luxury tour along the NC 500 is the best way to experience Scotland’s tranquility and opulence while staying close to nature.

Scotland, the land of lochs, is one of the most coveted tourist spots in the world. Scotland's capital Edinburgh has tons of history to offer, and its highlands are dotted with well-preserved castles that date back centuries. To visit Scotland is to travel through time. The spirit of a Scotland luxury tour will take you to the best of Scotland at a leisurely pace.

Scotland has something to offer for everyone. From leisure travelers to history buffs, to whiskey connoisseurs to golfing enthusiasts, Scotland will not disappoint you. For golfing enthusiasts, plan a tour to visit the world's most famous golf courses and some hidden gems. Enjoy an unrivaled golfing experience in Scotland with a luxury car, a chauffeur and a guide, luxury accommodation, fine whiskey, and gourmet food.

About Luxury Scotland Tours

Luxury Scotland Tours provides the best service that encompasses everything from initial tour design to providing unparalleled chauffeur services. Their team of experienced tour designers has extensive knowledge of Scotland, and Luxury Scotland Tours prides it on creating the most immersive tour itineraries. A Scotland tour with them will include the country's finest hotels, historic venues, traditional whisky distilleries, scenic driving routes, awe-inspiring landscapes, and majestic golf courses.

Based in the historic city of Edinburgh, Luxury Scotland Tours tirelessly works toward creating bespoke and exclusive itineraries to give you an experience of a lifetime. Luxury Scotland Tours dedicated team will craft a perfect vacation offering luxuries that you can only dream of.

