TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Gold Corporation (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) is pleased to announce that Fred Leigh has been appointed as a director and the non-executive chairman of the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately.



Mr. Leigh has over 35 years of experience working with early stage companies and has had a significant role as founder, director and/or investor in many public companies. He is also the founder and President of Siwash, a privately held company which, for over 28 years has invested in early stage opportunities in the resource sector. Siwash was an early investor in successful companies such as, Wheaton River Minerals, Hathor Exploration and Blue Pearl Mining. Mr. Leigh is an officer and director of various public companies including Halo Labs Inc., a leading cannabis extraction company listed on the NEO Exchange in Canada.

About Origin Gold

Origin is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

