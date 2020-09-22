New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960445/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.1% over the period 2020-2027. Heat Pump Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$19.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heat Recovery Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR



The Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 388-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Lennox International, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960445/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Heat Pump Systems (System) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Heat Pump Systems (System) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Heat Pump Systems (System) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Heat Recovery Systems (System) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Heat Recovery Systems (System) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Heat Recovery Systems (System) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Outdoor Units (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Outdoor Units (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Outdoor Units (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Indoor Units (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Indoor Units (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Indoor Units (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Control Systems and Accessories (Component) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Control Systems and Accessories (Component) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Control Systems and Accessories (Component) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Residential (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Residential (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Residential (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US VRF System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System:

2020 to 2027



Table 29: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in the

United States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in the

United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable

Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Review

in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European VRF System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 65: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System:

2020-2027



Table 68: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 71: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 74: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

France by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market

Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 83: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 97: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Variable Refrigerant Flow

(VRF) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Variable Refrigerant Flow

(VRF) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020

to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 115: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2020

to 2027



Table 122: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Russia by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 125: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 129: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

System: 2020-2027



Table 131: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 134: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 140: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 163: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 171: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 174: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 177: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Variable Refrigerant

Flow (VRF) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Variable Refrigerant

Flow (VRF) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 188: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by System:

2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Marketby System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:

2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Marketby Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Variable Refrigerant Flow

(VRF) Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System:

2020-2027



Table 200: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 203: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 206: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Brazil by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Variable Refrigerant Flow

(VRF) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Rest of Latin America by System: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Variable Refrigerant Flow

(VRF) Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Variable Refrigerant Flow

(VRF) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market in

Rest of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Variable Refrigerant Flow



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960445/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001