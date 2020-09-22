TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 22 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 9:00 AM (EET)

Taaleri’s subsidiary Garantia Insurance Company has agreed to provide residential mortgage guarantees to member banks of OP Financial Group in the future.

Since 2003, Garantia has guaranteed more than EUR 2 billion in Finnish mortgage loans and enabled the purchase of over 60,000 homes. Co-operation with OP Financial Group further underlines Garantia’s role as one of the key players in the Finnish housing market and improves the availability of guarantee services.

As of October 2020, member banks of OP Financial Group can use Garantia’s guarantee insurance as additional collateral for mortgage loans to private homeowners. Garantia’s mortgage guarantee is a modern and easy to use solution that can easily be adapted to the digital environment. It provides better possibilities to tailor mortgage loans for specific needs and facilitates the process of buying a home.

Garantia is a private insurance company established in 1993 and supervised by the FIN-FSA.

Taaleri Plc

For further information, please contact:

CEO Titta Elomaa, Garantia Insurance Company Ltd, tel. +358 050 552 8666, titta.elomaa@garantia.fi

Director Tuukka Fabritius, Garantia Insurance Company Ltd, tel. + 358 400 370 581, tuukka.fabritius@garantia.fi

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services:

www.taaleri.com/en

www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en

www.taalerienergia.com

www.garantia.fi/en





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com



