Lucy Reynolds joins the 21Shares AG executive team as Chief Operating Officer

Zürich – 22 September 2020 – 21Shares AG, the pioneering issuer of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, has added to its executive team with the appointment of Lucy Reynolds as Chief Operating Officer.

Lucy joins from WisdomTree Europe’s leadership team where she was Head of Product Management. Prior to that she was the Head of Product Development at ETF Securities where she was a part of the executive team and instrumental in building their suite of Exchange Traded Products in Europe, the US and Australia. Before working at ETF Securities, she spent 7 years at Dechert LLP where she worked in their London, New York and Munich offices acting for a wide range of fund and asset management clients including ETF Securities as they set up their first products. Most recently Lucy has returned from a sabbatical in which she skied over 1000km to the South Pole over 53 days.

Lucy will work closely with the two founders, Chief Product Officer and President Ophelia Snyder and Chief Executive Officer Hany Rashwan in overseeing the growth of 21Shares from a Fintech start-up asset manager to an established presence within the space. Her appointment comes at a time when 21Shares has seen its assets pass $100 million and its products listed on regulated markets in Europe with listings on Deutsche Boerse and the Vienna Exchange.

Commenting on Lucy's hiring, Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares, said: "Lucy brings together the perfect mix of product, regulatory, and organizational management skills honed throughout years at some of the largest financial asset management firms. Her creativity and wealth of experience will help us cement our early leadership in the burgeoning crypto-asset field.”

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure easily, safely, and in a regulated framework on the Deutsche Boerse, Wiener Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and Boerse Stuttgart. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced professionals from the technology and financial world. Headquartered in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. 21Shares has eleven crypto ETPs listed today and has over $100 million in AuM in listed ETPs. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

