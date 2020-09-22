Company announcement 19-2020

Søborg, September 22, 2020

Konsolidator signs first customer in Poland

Konsolidator has signed its first customer in Poland. This means Konsolidator has customers in 11 different countries. Since the beginning of 2020 Konsolidator has intensified the digital marketing efforts to broaden the potential market reach and the new Polish customer is an example of the effects of this strategy.

“With online advertising on platforms such as LinkedIn we have been able to reach potential customers in a quick and cost-efficient way on the Polish market. We have been able to increase sales meetings and we see an increasing interest in our product. Since we have the advantage of an online sales model that allows us to cover international markets, we see big potential in the Polish market”, says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

Attachment