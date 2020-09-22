New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Streaming Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960420/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.1% over the period 2020-2027. Live, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.3% CAGR and reach US$85.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Linear segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR



The Video Streaming Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 661-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google LLC

Hulu LLC

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Wowza Media Systems LLC







