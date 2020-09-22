New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960418/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Baby Monitoring System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld Device segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR



The Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Door/Entrance System Segment to Record 13.7% CAGR



In the global Door/Entrance System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aiphone Corporation

Alpha Communications

Christy Industries Inc.

Comelit Group S.p.A.

Commend International GmbH

Fermax Electronica SAU

Godrej Industries Ltd.

Honeywell Security Group

Legrand SA

Optex (Europe) Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Corporation

Serious Security Pty Ltd.

Siedle USA

Smartwares BV

SVAT Electronics

Swann Communications Pty. Ltd.

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960418/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Baby Monitoring System (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Baby Monitoring System (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Handheld Device (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Handheld Device (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Door/Entrance System (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Door/Entrance System (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: IP-based (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: IP-based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Analog-based (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Analog-based (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Manufacturing/Industrial (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Manufacturing/Industrial (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in US$

Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 24: United States Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 28: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2020 and 2027



Table 29: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Analysis

in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 30: Canadian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Canadian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Canadian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Video

Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Video

Intercom Devices and Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: Chinese Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 41: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 42: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Chinese Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 46: European Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 48: European Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020

and 2027



Table 51: European Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 52: European Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 53: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in France

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: French Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: French Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 56: French Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 58: French Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and

2027



GERMANY

Table 59: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: German Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: German Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: German Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 66: Italian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 67: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Italian Demand for Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Italian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: United Kingdom Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Video

Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS

2027



Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Video Intercom Devices and Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 76: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 77: Spanish Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 78: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020

and 2027



Table 79: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Analysis

in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Spanish Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Spanish Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 82: Spanish Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 84: Russian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in US$

Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Russian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Russian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in Rest

of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020

and 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS

2027



Table 101: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Australian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 106: Australian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 108: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 110: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2020 and 2027



Table 111: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Analysis

in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 112: Indian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: Indian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 114: Indian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 118: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 120: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Video Intercom

Devices and Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:

2020 VS 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Video Intercom Devices and Equipment in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 126: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Latin American Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020

and 2027



Table 129: Latin American Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 130: Latin American Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020

and 2027



Table 131: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 132: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Latin American Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 135: Argentinean Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 136: Argentinean Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 137: Argentinean Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 138: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020

and 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 140: Argentinean Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 141: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 142: Brazilian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 143: Brazilian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 144: Brazilian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 147: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 148: Mexican Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 149: Mexican Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 150: Mexican Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 155: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 159: The Middle East Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 160: The Middle East Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 162: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: The Middle East Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 165: The Middle East Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 167: Iranian Market for Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 168: Iranian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Video

Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Iranian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 171: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Video

Intercom Devices and Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 172: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 173: Israeli Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 174: Israeli Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 176: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in

Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020

and 2027



Table 177: Israeli Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 178: Israeli Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 179: Saudi Arabian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020

and 2027



Table 181: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in Saudi

Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and

2027



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Demand for Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 185: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 186: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2020 VS

2027



Table 187: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2020 VS

2027



Table 189: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 190: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 191: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Middle East Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Video Intercom Devices and

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 195: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in Rest

of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 196: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 197: African Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 198: African Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in US$

Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: African Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 201: African Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 202: Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 54

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960418/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001