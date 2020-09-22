New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Reference Laboratories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960416/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Clinical Chemistry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hematology segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $607.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Veterinary Reference Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$607.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$819.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Immunodiagnostics Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR

In the global Immunodiagnostics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$283.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$553.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Animal and Plant Health Agency
  • Animal Health Diagnostic Center (Cornell University)
  • Antech Diagnostics, Inc.
  • GD Animal Health
  • Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
  • Marshfield Labs
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Phoenix Lab
  • Protatek Internationals Inc.
  • Zoetis, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960416/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Veterinary Reference Laboratory Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 2: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Clinical Chemistry (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Clinical Chemistry (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Clinical Chemistry (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Hematology (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Hematology (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Hematology (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027

Table 14: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Clinical Pathology (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Clinical Pathology (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Clinical Pathology (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Bacteriology (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Bacteriology (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Bacteriology (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Virology (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Virology (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Virology (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Companion Animals (Animal) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Companion Animals (Animal) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 30: Companion Animals (Animal) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Food-Producing Animals (Animal) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Food-Producing Animals (Animal) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 33: Food-Producing Animals (Animal) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in US$
Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 35: United States Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019

Table 36: United States Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 38: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 39: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 40: United States Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Animal: 2020
to 2027

Table 41: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in the
United States by Animal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 42: United States Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Breakdown by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 44: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: Canadian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 47: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 48: Canadian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Canadian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Canadian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Review by Animal in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 51: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Animal for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Veterinary
Reference Laboratories Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 53: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Japan in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 54: Japanese Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Veterinary Reference Laboratories in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Japanese Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 57: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Japanese Market for Veterinary Reference
Laboratories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Animal for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Animal for the Period
2012-2019

Table 60: Japanese Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Analysis by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 61: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 62: Chinese Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019

Table 63: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Veterinary Reference Laboratories
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Chinese Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Animal for the Period
2020-2027

Table 68: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 69: Chinese Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market by
Animal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 71: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: European Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 74: European Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 75: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 76: European Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 77: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: European Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: European Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal: 2020-2027

Table 80: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Animal: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 81: European Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 82: French Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 83: French Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 86: French Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 87: French Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 88: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in France by
Animal: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 89: French Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 90: French Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Analysis by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 91: German Veterinary Reference Laboratories Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 92: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 93: German Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: German Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 96: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Animal for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: German Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 99: German Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Breakdown by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 100: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 101: Italian Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019

Table 102: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 103: Italian Demand for Veterinary Reference Laboratories
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 105: Italian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Italian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Animal for the Period
2020-2027

Table 107: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 108: Italian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market by
Animal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027

Table 110: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 111: United Kingdom Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Veterinary Reference Laboratories in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: United Kingdom Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 114: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Veterinary Reference
Laboratories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Animal for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Animal for the Period 2012-2019

Table 117: United Kingdom Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Analysis by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 118: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 119: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019

Table 120: Spanish Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Spanish Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 122: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 123: Spanish Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Spanish Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Spanish Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Review by Animal in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 126: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Animal for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 127: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in US$
Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 128: Russian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 129: Russian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Russian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 132: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Russian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Animal: 2020 to
2027

Table 134: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Russia
by Animal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 135: Russian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 137: Rest of Europe Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 138: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 139: Rest of Europe Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 140: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Europe Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Rest of Europe Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal:
2020-2027

Table 143: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Animal: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Rest of Europe Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Breakdown by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 146: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 154: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Asia-Pacific by Animal: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Analysis by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Australian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 158: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 159: Australian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Australian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 162: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Animal for the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Australian Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 165: Australian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 166: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 167: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019

Table 168: Indian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: Indian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 170: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 171: Indian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Indian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Indian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Review by Animal in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 174: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Animal for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Technology for the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: South Korean Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019

Table 177: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: South Korean Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019

Table 180: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 181: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Animal for the Period 2020-2027

Table 182: South Korean Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 183: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027

Table 185: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference
Laboratories Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Veterinary Reference Laboratories in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference
Laboratories Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 189: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Veterinary Reference
Laboratories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Animal for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Animal
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Veterinary Reference
Laboratories Market Share Analysis by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 194: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 196: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 197: Latin American Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019

Table 198: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Veterinary Reference
Laboratories in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 201: Latin American Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Latin American Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Animal for the Period
2020-2027

Table 203: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 204: Latin American Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market by Animal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 206: Argentinean Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 207: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 208: Argentinean Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 209: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 210: Argentinean Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Argentinean Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Animal: 2020-2027

Table 212: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Animal: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 213: Argentinean Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 214: Brazilian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 215: Brazilian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 216: Brazilian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 218: Brazilian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 219: Brazilian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 220: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Brazil
by Animal: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 221: Brazilian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 222: Brazilian Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Analysis by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 223: Mexican Veterinary Reference Laboratories Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 224: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 225: Mexican Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 226: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 227: Mexican Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 228: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Animal for the Period 2020-2027

Table 230: Mexican Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Animal: 2012-2019

Table 231: Mexican Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market
Share Breakdown by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in US$
Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 233: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Reference
Laboratories Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Reference
Laboratories Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Reference
Laboratories Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 236: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2012-2019

Table 237: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Reference
Laboratories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Animal: 2020 to 2027

Table 239: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in Rest of
Latin America by Animal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Reference
Laboratories Market Share Breakdown by Animal: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 242: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 243: The Middle East Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960416/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001