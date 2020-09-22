New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974135/?utm_source=GNW



- Stem cell technology is found to be a speedily developing technology which plays a major role in regenerative medicine, as it also serves the disciplines of tissue engineering, developmental cell biology, cellular therapeutics, gene therapy, chemical biology, and nanotechnology. Stem cells offer the possibility of replacing the cells and tissues to treat various conditions including spinal cord injury, arthritis, and Parkinson’s disease, among others.

- The applications of stem cell technologies in the treatment of diseases have ultimately increased the overall adoption rate of these technologies across the world.

- The advantage of autologous stem cell transplant is that one is getting one’s own cells back. This means there is no risk that the immune system of the individual will reject the transplant or that the transplanted cells will attack or reject the individual’s body.



Key Market Trends

Cancer Holds Significant Share in the Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market



- Cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per World Cancer Report. It also provides clear evidence that healthy lifestyles and public health action by governments and health practitioners could stem this trend, and prevent as many as one-third of cancers, worldwide.

- The American Cancer Society, the leading body in cancer stats and figures, reports 1,685,210 estimated new cancer cases and 595,690 deaths due to cancer in 2016, in the United States.

- The National Cancer Institute reports that more than 60% of the world’s new cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and Central and South America; 70% of the world’s cancer deaths also occur in these regions. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) predicts that by 2030, the global burden is expected to rise to 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths, simply due to growth and aging of population, leaving aside factors, such as smoking, poor diet, physical inactivity, and fewer childbirths in economically developing countries.

- According to WHO, almost 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries, and only one in five low- and middle-income countries has the necessary data to drive cancer policy. This global and extensive threat of cancer remains a major market driver for new cancer therapies that help in risk assessment, early diagnosis, and effective monitoring of the treatment.



North America Dominates the Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market



- North America dominated the overall stem cell market with the United States contributing to the largest share in the market.

- The ease in the US government regulations and availability of funds from various organizations, like the National Institute of Health, have provided the potential for researchers to invest more in the use of biomarkers in drug discovery, drug development, detection of specific tumors, monitoring biological response to cancer therapy, and genetic studies for the identification of predisposed candidates of cancer.

- In 2014, the Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Health System, announced the launch of a clinical trial, in order to assess the safety of neural stem cell–based therapy in patients with chronic spinal cord injury.

- Researchers hoped that the transplanted stem cells may develop into new neurons that could replace severed or lost nerve connections, and restore at least some motor and sensory functions. Such numerous stem cell studies across the United States have helped in the growth of the stem cell market.



Competitive Landscape

The global Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell-Based Therapies market is competitive and consists of a few major players. The companies includes Novartis AG, BrainStorm Cell Limited, Caladrius, Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Regeneus Ltd, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, among others, hold the substantial market share in the growth of overall market.



