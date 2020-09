Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Sequencing - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report briefly reviews basics of human genome variations, development of sequencing technologies, and their applications.



Current large and small sequencers are described as well as companies developing them. Various applications of sequencing are described including those for genetics, medical diagnostics, drug discovery, and cancer. Next-generation sequencing technologies, both second and third generations, are reviewed. Companies developing software for analysis of sequencing data are also included. Selected academic institutes conducting research in sequencing are also listed.

The current market is mostly for research applications and future markets will be other applications related to healthcare. The value of DNA sequencer market in 2019 is described with estimates for 2024 and 2029.



Various methods and factors on which market estimates depend are described briefly. Markets are tabulated according to geographical areas as well as applications. Small sequencers form the basis of SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis. Several marketing strategies have been outlined.

The report includes profiles of 149 companies involved in sequencing and their 173 collaborations. The report text is supplemented by 42 tables, 25 figures, and 500 selected references to the literature.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction



2. DNA Sequencing Technologies



3. Role of Bioinformatics in Sequencing



4. Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies



5. Sequencing for Research



6. Applications of Sequencing in Healthcare



7. Applications of Sequencing in Oncology



8. Sequencing in Genetic Disorders



9. Sequencing in Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders



10. Applications of sequencings in infections



11. Role of Sequencing in Personalized Medicine



12. Current Status and Future Prospects



13. Markets for Sequencing



14. Companies Involved in Sequencing



15. References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikm9pq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900