Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Type (Synthetic Bone Grafts, Xenograft, Allograft, Alloplast), Application (Sinus Lift, Ridge Augmentation, Socket Preservation), Product (Bio-OSS, OsteoGraf, Grafton), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental bone graft substitutes market is projected to reach USD 839.5 million by 2025 from USD 548.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025.
The global dental bone graft substitute market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period
Factors such as the technological advancements in the market are propelling the growth of the dental bone graft substitutes market. Additionally, rising inclination towards cosmetic dentistry, increasing demand from customers and growing industry standards are spurring the growth of the global dental bone grafts substitutes market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in some countries are hampering the growth of this market.
The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the dental bone graft substitute market. Demand from the main end-users has declined significantly as key regions and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns. This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.
