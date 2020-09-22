Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Type (Synthetic Bone Grafts, Xenograft, Allograft, Alloplast), Application (Sinus Lift, Ridge Augmentation, Socket Preservation), Product (Bio-OSS, OsteoGraf, Grafton), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental bone graft substitutes market is projected to reach USD 839.5 million by 2025 from USD 548.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025.



The global dental bone graft substitute market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

Factors such as the technological advancements in the market are propelling the growth of the dental bone graft substitutes market. Additionally, rising inclination towards cosmetic dentistry, increasing demand from customers and growing industry standards are spurring the growth of the global dental bone grafts substitutes market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in some countries are hampering the growth of this market.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the dental bone graft substitute market. Demand from the main end-users has declined significantly as key regions and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns. This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population

Growing Medical and Dental Tourism in Developing Countries

Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries

Restraints

Lack of Proper Reimbursements

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Medical Devices Used in Dentistry

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Customers and Rising Inclination Toward Cosmetic Dentistry

Low Penetration Rates for Dental Implants

Growing Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes from Emerging Markets

Changing Demographics

Challenges

Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players

Effects of Covid-19

Covid-19 Had Adversely Affected the Dental Implants Industry

Pricing Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Biohorizons Iph, Inc.

Botiss Biomaterials GmbH

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentium

Dentsply Sirona

Geistlich Pharma AG

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Lifenet Health

Medtronic

Novabone LLC

Osteogenics Biomedical

Rti Surgical Holding Inc.

Septodont Holding

Smith & Nephew

Straumann Group

Stryker

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet

