Europe oral antibiotics market accounted for $4,612.4 million in 2019 and will grow by 3.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising infection complications associated with COVID-19 epidemic, development of innovative antibiotics, and growing healthcare expenditure.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe oral antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Country.



Scope of the Report



Based on Drug Class, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cephalosporin

Cefuroxime Axetil

Cephalexin

Cefixime

Cefpodoxime

Other Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Macrolides

Tetracycline

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Aminoglycosides

Other Drug Classes

Based on Action Mechanism, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

Other Mechanisms

Based on Drug Origin, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Natural Antibiotics

Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

Synthetic Antibiotics

Based on Activity Spectrum, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS)

Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI)

Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTIs)

Dental Infections

Monotherapies

Combined Therapies

Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIS)



Other Applications



Based on Drug Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Brand Antibiotics

Generic Antibiotics

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

