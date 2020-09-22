Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Card Products for a New User Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research, Credit Card Products for a New User Environment, indicates a shift in credit and debit patterns. Contactless payments mean more to merchants, consumers, and issuers than ever. Durable spending is down; consumptive spending is up. And, credit card deferrals do not seem to carry the stigma they once did. Rewards consume a large portion of interchange, and in a shifting market, all costs must receive consideration.
The pandemic changed life as we know it for credit card lenders and cardholders. Being a lender is not so simple anymore. Profitability is under siege, driven by loss provisioning, declining outstandings, changing spending patterns, debit competition, erosion in the power of rewards, and a deep recessionary environment. Primarily driven by the externality of the COVID pandemic, many behavioral changes among cardholders are likely to be long term, if not permanent.
"You cannot simply throw rewards at consumers and expect profitable market share, comments Brian Riley, Director, Credit Advisory, and the author of the research note Credit Card Products for a New User Environment. Riley adds that "Credit cards are certainly not going away, but expect lower returns, higher risks, and shifting purchase patterns at least through 2025.
And, do not forget the investor. It might be balance sheet lending or asset-backed securitizations enabling the credit card lender, but without the investment, card lending will cease. Lending is a risk-based business; it requires a return for tolerating the risk.
Highlights of the research note include:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Big Shifts in Volume, New Competition from Debit
4. Consumer Attitudes Were Already Trending Toward Debit
5. Product Design for New Profitability Realities
6. Conclusions
7. References
Figures
Companies Mentioned
