Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Follicular Lymphoma market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, and emerging drugs like Tazemetostat (Epizyme, Inc.), Lenalidomide (Celgene Corp.) and CAR-T therapies Kymriah (Novartis) and Yescarta (Kite Pharmaceuticals/Gilead), potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current and forecasted Follicular Lymphoma market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Follicular Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Key Questions



Market Insights:

What was the Follicular Lymphoma market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the Follicular Lymphoma total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Follicular Lymphoma market size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR, the Follicular Lymphoma market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Follicular Lymphoma market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Follicular Lymphoma market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology Insights:

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Follicular Lymphoma?

What is the historical Follicular Lymphoma patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Follicular Lymphoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Follicular Lymphoma?

Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Follicular Lymphoma during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for the Follicular Lymphoma treatment, along with the approved therapy?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Follicular Lymphoma in the USA, Europe, and Japan?

What is the Follicular Lymphoma marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy, etc.?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Follicular Lymphoma?

How many therapies are developed by each company for Follicular Lymphoma treatment?

How many are emerging therapies in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Follicular Lymphoma treatment?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Follicular Lymphoma therapies?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Follicular Lymphoma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Follicular Lymphoma?

What are the global historical and forecasted market of Follicular Lymphoma?

Key Topics Covered:



Case Reports



Patient Case Study: From Follicular Lymphoma to DLBCL

Diagnostic Workup for Follicular Lymphoma

A case study of t (14;22)(q32;q11) involving immunoglobulin heavy and light chain in follicular lymphoma

Marketed Therapies



Tazverik: Epizyme

Aliqopa: Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Copiktra: Verastem Oncology

Zydelig: Gilead Sciences

Combinational Therapies: Marketed



Emerging Therapies



Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Umbralisib: TG Therapeutics

ME-401: MEI Pharma

Odronextamab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

Kymriah: Novartis

Yescarta: Kite Pharma

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ixazomib - Takeda Oncology



Emerging Combinational Therapies



Ibrutinib + Rituximab

Umbralisib + Ublituximab + Bendamustine

Zanubrutinib + Obinutuzumab

Other Promising Therapies



Atezolizumab: Roche

Pembrolizumab: Merck

Venetoclax - AbbVie/Genentech

Betalutin: Nordic Nanovector ASA

Tenalisib: Rhizen Pharmaceuticals

