Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cascade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pivot Door segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$380.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$331.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



In the global Bucket segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$190.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$224.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$227.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020

Stringent Safety Regulations Drive the Importance of Redundant Aircraft Systems Including Thrust Reversers as an Added Margin of Safety

Increasing Commonality of Aborted or Rejected Takeoffs (RTOs) Strengthens the Business Case for Thrust Reversers

High Risk of Accidents Especially Related to Runway Safety Including Runway Overrun Amplifies the Importance & Indispensability of Reverse Thrusters: Global Number of Accidents & Fatalities and Risk Distribution of Runway Safety, Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT) & Loss of Control on Scheduled Commercial Flights for the Years 2014 through 2018

Technology Innovations Remain Key to Future Growth

Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market: Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037

