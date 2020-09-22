Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on automotive heatshield market which estimates the global market valuation for automotive heatshield will cross US$ 2.5 billion by 2026. The increasing need for lightweight automotive heatshields as a thermal insulation solution and improving fuel efficiency will drive the demand for automotive heatshields.

Automotive manufacturers are constantly improving their component design, particularly in engine sections, that are becoming more compact. Design improvement will lead to an increasing need for more efficient & higher temperature insulation products that must dissipate heat more quickly and provide superior protection. To cater to this demand, many manufacturers are developing products that are engineered to customer specifications and specific applications. Automotive industry participants are focusing on forward integration, in terms of services from the design of the product to the final assembly and installation, since aftersales is one of the key strategies to gain customer trust and automotive heatshield has significant demand in the aftermarket.

Aftermarket segment will witness over 4% CAGR in automotive heatshield market size is attributed to heatshields that stop up to 70% radiant heat generated from the vehicle. Due to the high heat generation in the vehicles, the product has a moderate replacement rate. The aftermarket industry depends on the superior product quality along with consumer preferences toward product cost & quality. Cost-effectiveness is a prime advantage that will improve the industry growth over the study time frame.

Europe automotive heatshield market covered around 25% share in 2019. Countries including Germany, Spain, and Russia have significant automotive production. Development in Europe automotive heatshield industry can be attributed to the increasing automotive production and increased use of advanced technologies in vehicles, such as turbocharger and compact engine, among others, across the region.

Prominent manufacturers are investing and increasing their footprint to cater to the increasing demand. For instance, in 2018, Dana Limited inaugurated new plant in Yancheng, China. The new plant will manufacture thermal management products for conventional & new-energy vehicles. The rising presence of prominent manufacturers will drive the overall industry growth.

Some major findings of automotive heatshield market report include:

The proliferating safety regulations in vehicles have improved mandatory installation of the product in cars and commercial vehicles.

Market players are focusing on value addition in the product with developing materials, which have high reflectivity & emissivity, thermal conductivity, and specific heat capacity.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global automotive heatshield market size owing to its higher automotive production in emerging countries including China, Japan, and India.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has affected the overall global automotive production due to strict social distancing norms and lockdown by various governments across the globe. Furthermore, the average shutdown duration of an automotive manufacturing plant across the world is nearly 30 working days. The shutdown is likely to hinder the overall automotive heatshield demand in 2020.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Heatshields Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. COVID-19 impact on automotive heatshields industry

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material supply

3.3.2. Value addition at each stage

3.3.3. Vendor matrix

3.3.3.1. List of key raw material suppliers

3.3.3.2. List of key automotive heatshields manufactures

3.3.3.3. List of key/potential customers

3.4. Pricing analysis (including COVID-19 impact)

3.4.1. Regional price trends

3.4.2. Cost structure analysis, 2019

3.5. Innovation & sustainability

3.5.1. Technology landscape

3.5.2. Future trends

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. Asia Pacific

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers

3.7.1.1. Increasing focus on light-weighting and fuel efficiency products

3.7.1.2. Growth in passenger vehicle sales

3.7.1.3. Increasing automotive production & presence of auto players

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1. Increasing adoption of the EV likely to curb the market

3.7.2.2. Prohibitive cost

3.8. Automotive industry overview

3.8.1. Automotive production by region 2016-2019

3.8.2. Automotive sales by region 2016-2019

3.8.3. Automotive vehicle in-use by region, 2019

3.9. Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.11. Competitive landscape

3.11.1. Top player’s analysis, 2019

3.11.2. Strategy dashboard

3.12. PESTLE analysis

Chapter 4. Automotive Heatshields Market, By Vehicle Type

4.1. Global automotive heatshields market insights, by vehicle type

4.2. Passenger Cars

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

4.3. LCV

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.4. HCV

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

