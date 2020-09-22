New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Analyzers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974131/?utm_source=GNW





- The growing interest in precisive manufacturing is a major driving factor for the market. The precisive manufacturing has caught such huge attention due to the efforts put the by the manufacturers to decrease the input cost thus resulting in an increase in their profit margins.

- A huge expansion has been noticed in the various end-users that are the prominent adopters of network analyzers. They are focussing primarily on technological expansion as a way to illustrate their efforts to achieve product innovation.

- There has been a reluctance amongst the adopters towards the newer technology until it is demonstrated as the fully functional setup. Due to these reasons, the network analyzers may face some reluctance by some of the manufacturers in the beginning.



Key Market Trends

Vector Network Analyzer is Expected to Gain Increased Adoption in the Market



- A Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) is a form of RF network analyzer widely used for RF design applications. A VNA may also be called a gain-phase meter or an automatic network analyzer. The vector network analyzer utilizes the concept of measuring the transmitted and reflected waves as a signal passes through a device under test.

- The VNA has precision connectors on the front panel of the unit itself and then precision cables are used to connect these to the device under test. Precision cables are required because the phase and loss of a standard cable would vary too much with even slight movement, etc. Vector Network Analysers play a big role in the testing of networks across various industries.

- VNA is highly used for measuring the aspects related to Network in the broadband connections. Companies have even designed their products specifically keeping in mind the broadband specifications.

- The Vector Network Analyzer is a more useful form of network analyzer than the Scalar Network Analyzer (SNA) as it is able to measure more parameters about the device under test. Not only does it measure the amplitude response, but it also looks at the phase as well. As a result, VNA network analyzer may also be called a gain-phase meter or an Automatic Network Analyzer.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Market Share During Forecast Period



- The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high rate due to the adoption and implementation of microwave technology in numerous end-user industries.

- The Asia Pacific region is being viewed as a lucrative investment opportunity by the investors due to a huge customer base that it offers. Moreover, the market in the region is maturing steadily with the investors being highly optimistic about the potential the region exhibits.

- This results in intense completion among regional market players and thrusts market growth significantly. Also, thriving industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense and electronic manufacturing can push the demand for these devices to a large extent in the region.

- The advancements in IoT and wireless communication in this region will have a positive impact on the growth of the VNA market in countries such as India, China, and Japan in the upcoming years.



Competitive Landscape

The market consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the players currently dominate the market. This market is being viewed as a lucrative market opportunity and therefore, the market is attracting investments from various manufacturers who do not have products related to the market. Due to the increased competition in the market, players are continuously innovating the product in order to gain product innovation.



- May 2019 - Keysight Technologies Launches Next-Generation Integrated Network Analyzers. Keysight’s new E5080B, P50xxA Series, and M980xA series network analyzers deliver features and performance enhancements in benchtop, USB, and PXI form factors. These new analyzers combine built-in pulse generators and modulators, spectrum analysis, and time domain analysis in a single instrument to save time by fully characterizing modern devices without the need for additional test hardware.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974131/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001