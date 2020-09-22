Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market is poised to grow by $878.07 Million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the increasing investments in surveillance and attack UAVs and increasing preference for ensuring precision targeting capability. This study identifies the growing emphasis on maritime warfare as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.
The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.
The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market is segmented as below:
By Type
By Geographic Landscapes
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market vendors that include Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group. Also, the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Integration Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
