The AR/VR based Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the AR/VR based digital marketing industry in the healthcare domain.



The advent of smartphones coupled with the easy accessibility of information on the internet has rendered it crucial for companies to establish a digital presence. As opposed to traditional strategies, digital marketing is not only cost-effective but offers several ancillary benefits, such as targeted outreach and data-driven output.



In fact, a recent study stated that digital advertising is expected to account for around 50% of the overall global advertisement spend by 2021. However, the adoption of digital marketing solutions in the pharmaceutical industry has been stymied owing to various regulatory restrictions; presently, the healthcare industry accounts for only 2% of the US digital ad spend.



Despite this, it is encouraging to note that over 85% of the patients in the US have access to digital and online resources to assist them in making informed healthcare decisions. Further, most of the individuals claim to use healthcare apps to track their diagnosed condition; therefore, a large amount of data is available for studying the trends associated with a particular indication.



In addition, a recent study concluded that physicians are actively using different digital and social media platforms in order to make healthcare-related decisions, such as prescription of a particular drug. The aforementioned factors indicate that there is a growing need for pharma companies to increase their digital presence, through activity on social media and participation in online forums, in order to widen their reach to target the relevant customer segments.



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

