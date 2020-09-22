22 September 2020

LSE Code: 3SIS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE SILVER 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00B8JG1787) from USD 2 to USD 0.2, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 12 August 2020, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 21 September 2020.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 21 September 2020.