The Cloud and Data Centre markets in the Asia Pacific Region report analyses eleven Cloud and third-party Data Centre country markets in the region including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Data Centres providers in the Asia Pacific region are amongst the fastest growing in the world. For example, in China, 21vianet Group and GDS Holdings have reported annual revenue growth rates of 25 percent and 39 percent for the year to Q1 2020.

The report looks at the key Cloud and Data Centre developments in the region, including the key metrics of market size, growth, pricing and new investment.

The report features five main sections including:

  • Section One: The Data Centre Landscape in the Asia Pacific Region - surveys international sub-sea fibre connectivity, domestic fibre connectivity including Dark Fibre connectivity and power availability.
  • Section Two: Country Survey of the Cloud in the Asia Pacific Region
  • Section Three: Country Survey of Data Centres in the Asia Pacific Region
  • Section Four: Profiles of the key Cloud and Data Centre Providers in the Asia Pacific Region
  • Section Five: Forecasts and Conclusions to the Asia Pacific Region survey - includes forecasts for the public cloud markets across the eleven countries (by annual revenues in millions of USD from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025), and for Data Centre markets across the eleven countries (using the metrics of annual revenues, Data Centre raised floor space and Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025). Finally, DCP identifies the key trends and the key conclusions to the report.


Companies Mentioned

  • 21Vianet Group
  • Alibaba Cloud
  • AIMS Group
  • AirTrunk
  • AT Tokyo
  • AWS
  • BDx (Big Data eXchange)
  • Beijing Sinnet
  • Biznet
  • CITIC
  • Canberra Data Centres
  • Chunghwa Telecom
  • CMC Technology
  • Colt
  • ComSpace
  • DCI Data Centres
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Facebook
  • FPT
  • GDS Holdings
  • Global Switch
  • Google
  • HUAWEI CLOUD
  • i-advantage
  • IBM Cloud
  • IIJ (Internet Initiative Japan)
  • IoTC
  • Keppel Data Centre Holdings
  • KT
  • LG U+
  • Leading EdgeDC
  • MacQuarie Data Centers
  • Microsoft Cloud
  • MC Digital Realty
  • NEXTDC
  • NTT Com/Global Data Centers
  • PCCW
  • Princeton Data Group (PDG)
  • Singtel
  • Softbank Frontier IDC
  • SpaceDC
  • SK Telecom
  • ST Telemedia GDC
  • SUNeVision
  • SUPERNap
  • Telehouse/KDDI
  • Telkomsigma
  • Viettel
  • VNPT
  • xScale

