Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial packaging market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rising global trade is one of the major factors encouraging the demand for industrial packaging. Rising industrial production is the major contributor to increasing foreign trade activities. Government initiatives to accelerate the manufacturing capacity in the country is leading to increasing industrial output. For instance, Make in India and Made in China 2025 are some initiatives by India and China to boost industrial volume and reduce dependency on imports. This, in turn, is encouraging the demand for industrial packaging to protect several industrial products from contaminants and moisture exposure.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry is contributing to the market growth in the region.



Key players in the market include Amcor plc, Grief, Inc., Mondi plc, Tank Holdings Corp., and Sealed Air Corp. The market players are constantly focusing on gaining potential market share by adopting strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global industrial packaging market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global industrial packaging market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global industrial packaging market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Market Segmentation

Global Industrial Packaging Market Research and Analysis, By Product

Global Industrial Packaging Market Research and Analysis, By Material

Global Industrial Packaging Market Research and Analysis, By End-User Vertical

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Industrial Packaging Market by Product

5.1.1. Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)

5.1.2. Drums

5.1.3. Sacks

5.1.4. Pails

5.1.5. Crates

5.1.6. Others

5.2. Global Industrial Packaging Market by Material

5.2.1. Plastic

5.2.2. Metal

5.2.3. Wood

5.2.4. Paperboard

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Global Industrial Packaging Market by End-User Vertical

5.3.1. Food and Beverage

5.3.2. Chemical and Pharmaceutical

5.3.3. Building and Construction

5.3.4. Automotive

5.3.5. Oil and Gas

5.3.6. Others



6. Regional Analysis



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amcor plc

7.2. AmeriGlobe, LLC

7.3. BAG Corp.

7.4. Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

7.5. Beacon Converters, Inc.

7.6. Bemis Co., Inc.

7.7. Colorado Industrial Packaging

7.8. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

7.9. East India Drums & Barrels Mfg. Co.

7.10. Greif, Inc.

7.11. International Paper

7.12. IPS Packaging

7.13. MAUSER Corporate GmbH

7.14. Mondi plc

7.15. Orora Ltd.

7.16. Sealed Air Corp.

7.17. Sigma Plastics Group (Alpha Industries)

7.18. Sonoco Products Co.

7.19. Tank Holdings Corp.

7.20. Veritiv Corp.

7.21. WestRock Co.





