Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE September 22, 2020 at 12:45 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, resolved on 31 March 2020 to establish a Shareholder’s Nomination Board, the duty of which is to prepare proposals on the number, election and remuneration of the members of the Board to the General Meeting.

The Nomination Board consists of four members, three of whom represent the three largest shareholders and who hold the largest number of votes of all votes in the Verkkokauppa.com on the last banking day in May preceding the next Annual General Meeting. The chairperson of the Board acts as the fourth member of the Nomination Board.

At its organizational meeting on 22 September 2020, the following members of the Nomination Board were appointed:

- Samuli Seppälä, Founder of Verkkokauppa.com, representing himself,

- Peter Lindell, Partner and Chairman of Rite Ventures, appointed by Rite Ventures Finland AB,

- Erkka Kohonen, Senior Portfolio Manager, appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company,

- Christoffer Häggblom, Chairperson of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

The Chair of the Nomination Board is Peter Lindell.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Lindell,

Chairperson of the Shareholder’s Nomination Board

peter@riteventures.com



Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Christoffer Häggblom

Chairperson of the Board

christoffer@riteventures.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.