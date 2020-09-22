KEY LARGO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Inn Key Largo, a waterfront boutique resort nestled on the bayside of Overseas Highway at Mile Marker 99, invites students to expand their virtual schooling environment at the property. In addition to spacious accommodations and access to all the property’s guest amenities, Bayside is also promoting educational activities for every day of the school week and recommended field trips to local area attractions. Guests are encouraged to share their experience online and participate with daily hashtags: #mindgamemonday, #fieldtriptuesday, #workoutwednesday, #discoverythursday, and #freeplayfriday.



To expand on its family-friendly programming during COVID-19 and to help supplement the virtual learning experience, Bayside has partnered with several local area attractions that promote unique, hands-on learning experiences. Local partners include Island Dolphin Care, Dolphins Cove & Dolphins Plus, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Florida Keys Wild Bird Center, Dagney Johnson K.L. Hammock Botanical Park, Theatre of the Sea, Dolphin Research Center, Marathon Turtle Hospital, Everglades National Park, Everglades Alligator Farm, and Marathon Aquarium.

Bayside Key Largo and its surrounding area is the ideal location to plan your virtual schooling excursion. TripAdvisor recently published data revealing Key Largo, Florida, as the #1 fastest recovering vacation destination in the United States based on improved searches for hotel bookings. Additionally, in 2019, Key Largo was proudly recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top Trending Location” within the United

States. One of the reasons supporting the area’s quick recovery is the wide-array of activities and attractions offered to locals and visitors alike.

The resort, under the direction of Levco Management and GF Hotels & Resorts, underwent a comprehensive renovation that addressed all aspects of the property’s guest rooms and suites. The resort's outdoor experience has been improved with new pool furnishings, outdoor family games, and activities, including kayaks, water sports, and paddleboards. The property's manicured grounds and complement its renowned scenic bay view. The renovations were so well received that the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce recognized Bayside Inn Key Largo with the Angelfish Beautification Award, an award presented to roadside businesses that make significant strides to beautify their business.

Bayside Inn Key Largo has taken all necessary health and safety precautions recommended by local health and government authorities to ensure guests can enjoy peace of mind during their stay. They have implemented intense sanitation procedures and are following the American Hotel and Lodging Association COVID-19 guidelines to magnify their already superb cleaning practices. The staff is well-trained and up to date on all cleaning procedures to ensure the health and safety of every guest of their premier resort destination.

The Bayside Inn Key Largo is dedicated to welcoming travelers from across the globe as they visit the Florida Keys. Guests are invited to unwind during their stay, enjoy easy access to the water, and some of the area’s finest restaurants, while experiencing some of the most breathtaking sunsets on the East Coast in an uncrowded atmosphere.

Visit the website to access the hotel’s best available rates and to learn more about all there is to see and do in the Florida Keys at www.baysidekeylargo.com. For more information, contact General Manager Jamie Esterline at 305-451-4450 or info@baysidekeylargo.com.

Bayside Inn Key Largo radiates a unique and relaxed atmosphere, infused with a touch of contemporary sophistication. Overlooking the bay in Key Largo, we offer a hidden gem among Florida Key beachfront hotels. Come discover the approachable luxury of our hotel, perfectly positioned on Florida Bay. At Bayside Inn Key Largo, nothing comes between you and an unforgettable vacation. Enjoy dazzling views along with easy access to the water. Revel in warm sea breezes from any of our guest rooms and suites. Located 95 miles north of Key West and 60 miles south of Miami, our location makes it possible to visit any of Florida’s greatest attractions with relative ease. A year-round destination, Bayside Inn Key Largo offers each guest access to several exceptional amenities, including an outdoor pool, free wireless Internet access, versatile outdoor event space and so much more. To make a reservation, guests can call (305) 451-4450 or visit https://www.baysidekeylargo.com/.

GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia.

With numerous hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 28 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.