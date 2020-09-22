ST. LOUIS and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Ben Tompkins as a Managing Director in its Global Technology Group, based in London. Ben joins the full-service Stifel platform as an investment banker primarily focused on cloud-based software and software applications supporting financial institutions, e-commerce, data analytics, productivity, and consumer markets.



Mr. Tompkins has more than three decades of experience working with European high-growth technology companies as both a corporate financier and a venture capital investor. Prior to joining Stifel, Mr. Tompkins was Managing Partner of Draper Esprit, a publicly listed venture capital firm with investments in some of the most successful European technology companies, including Graphcore, Revolut, N26, UIPath, Aircall, and Trustpilot. Prior to Draper Esprit, Mr. Tompkins was General Partner at Eden Ventures, a software-focused venture capital fund. He has also served as a Managing Director in the Technology Investment Banking Group of Jefferies.

“Stifel is dedicated to supporting growth in the technology industry in this challenging, pandemic-influenced environment,” said Patrick Seely, Co-Head of the Stifel Global Technology Group. “Hiring someone of Ben’s caliber is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the technology sector. Our continued strong performance enables us to invest for the future and reinforces our leadership role in the industry.”

“The technology ecosystem in Europe has matured massively over the last decade and now features many young companies that have rapidly become challengers and, in some cases, world leaders in their respective markets,” said Mr. Tompkins. “The opportunity to continue working with the management teams and investors behind these high-growth businesses on their financing and liquidity needs while leveraging the Stifel platform is truly exciting, and I’m thrilled to be here.”

With more than 100 professionals working across North America and Europe, the Stifel Global Technology Group is a leading provider of capital-raising and advisory services to the technology ecosystem. The Group operates across technology verticals, including software, electronics & industrial tech, internet & digital media, and tech-enabled services.

