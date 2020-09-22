Foray Hard Maple Caramels arrive in cannabis retail stores this October



As pumpkin-spice-everything season begins, a national consumer survey finds that Canadians actually prefer maple

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s official – the tyranny of pumpkin spice is over. The latest autumnal flavour for Canadian cannabis consumers is a new twist on a familiar classic – cannabis-infused Hard Maple Caramels from Foray. Made using real Canadian maple syrup, butter, cream – and of course, cannabis – Foray Hard Maple Caramels are coming to cannabis retail stores across Canada this October. This launch offers a welcome respite from the onslaught of all-things pumpkin spice in the fall season, as evidenced by a national consumer survey commissioned by Foray1, which found that 74%, or nearly three quarters, of Canadians prefer the flavour of maple to pumpkin spice. Foray is a cannabis brand owned and operated by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V – XLY) (“Auxly”).

Foray Hard Maple Caramels represent a new product category for cannabis 2.0 consumers, developed by Auxly’s product innovation team. Hard Maple Caramels will be available in a two pack, with each piece containing 5 mg of THC. Each piece is made using real maple syrup, sourced from a co-operative in New Brunswick, along with real butter and cream, and a Sativa/Indica cannabis blend. Foray Hard Maple Caramels are manufactured in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, where each batch undergoes rigorous testing to ensure a high-quality, consistent dosage with every use.

“At Foray, we’re constantly researching about new products to bring to the marketplace for both novice and more experienced consumers, and we’re thrilled to launch Foray Hard Maple Caramels in time for the fall season,” said Eric Goulet, Brand Director, Foray. “Congratulations to the entire product innovation team for bringing an exciting new product category to the Canadian market with Foray Hard Maple Caramels.”

Image: Foray Hard Maple Caramels.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e899b17-4dc6-4076-aa04-1fee28b81ff1

Image: Foray Hard Maple Caramels packaging.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ea63ec8-01a5-439c-939c-9e8ee6168537

Knowing that the fall season typically triggers an avalanche of consumer products flavoured with pumpkin spice, Foray commissioned a survey asking Canadians which flavour they prefer – maple or pumpkin spice. The results were overwhelmingly in favour of maple. Nationally, 74% of Canadians prefer maple to pumpkin spice. Regionally, Quebec (88%), Ontario (73%) and Alberta (72%) showed the highest preference for maple, with Manitoba (64%) and Saskatchewan (59%) demonstrating the lowest preference. Demographically, 83% of men and 67% of women prefer maple; interestingly, women (33%) were nearly twice as likely as men (17%) to prefer pumpkin spice.

Hard Maple Caramels join Foray’s line-up of popular Cannabis 2.0 products, which includes: Soft Chews, in Raspberry Vanilla (THC) and Peach Mango (Balanced) formulations; Chocolate, in Dark Chocolate (THC), Vanilla Chai Milk Chocolate (THC), and Salted Caramel (Balanced) varieties; and Vapes, in strains such as Blackberry Cream (Indica), Strawberry Ice (Sativa), Maui Wowie (Sativa), Mango Haze (Balanced and CBD), and Goji OG (Hybrid).

About Foray

Foray is an accessible cannabis brand designed for curious consumers at any stage of their cannabis journey, wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. High-quality Foray cannabis products, available at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, include premium vapes, soft chews, chocolates and hard maple caramels. See cannabis differently. Learn more at myforay.com and stay up-to-date at Twitter: @foraycannabis; Instagram: @forayofficial; Facebook: @foraycannabis.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

For more information on the consumer survey, and for interviews requests for Eric Goulet, please contact: Scott Campbell, 647-402-4957, press@auxly.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: consumer preferences, political change, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting Auxly in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to whether: there is acceptance and demand for Foray products by consumers and provincial purchasers; and general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which Auxly operates will remain the same. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Maru/Blue survey of 1,511 randomly selected Canadian adults, conducted on September 16 and 17, 2020. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.