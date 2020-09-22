Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, Global network attached storage market size was valued at USD 20.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 64.5 billion growth rate of 15.7% during 2020-2027. The growth is attributed to rising adoption of network attached storage systems by various enterprises for efficient business operations.

For the record, network attached storage (NAS) is a user-friendly, fast, and high performance device, which is available at relatively low costs. It is widely used for storing and retrieving information from a central disk. It is connected to LAN (local area network) and can be employed by heterogeneous users while safely storing and accessing their respective data.

Furthermore, various governments are focusing on digitalization which has impelled the use of smartphones, laptops, tablets, generating large volume of data. Additionally, increasing popularity of 4G and 5G technologies are resulting in tremendous volume of digital content, which in turn is contributing towards worldwide network attached storage industry outlook. In fact, according to the Statista, global smart phone penetration rate was recorded at 33.5% in 2016, which raised to 44.9% in the year 2020.

Moreover, the launch of innovative products and services along with other strategic collaborations among leading companies is likely to create lucrative opportunities for global network attached storage marketplace.

On the contrary, rising concerns regarding security of data when stored at remote locations may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has compelled worldwide governments to impose temporary lockdowns in order to curb the spread of the disease. This has compelled organizations to adopt work from home policies, which in turn is favoring worldwide network attached storage (NAS) industry share forecasts.

Elaborating on the market segmentations

With respect to the component type, the industry is bifurcated into software and hardware. Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into remote, on-premises and hybrid.

Speaking of the end-user terrain, global network attached storage industry is categorized into telecommunications & ITES, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), consumer goods & retail, education & research, business & consulting, healthcare, media & entertainment, energy, manufacturing, government, and others.

In terms of design type, the market is split into more than 20 bays, 12 bays to 20 bays, 8 bays to 12 bays, and 1 bay to 8 bays segments. Moving on to storage type, the industry is classified into scale-out NAS and scale-up NAS. Based on product spectrum, global network attached storage industry is divided into midmarket NAS solutions and enterprise NAS solutions.

Highlighting the regional terrain

Estimates cite that Asia Pacific network attached storage (NAS) market is predicted to expand and generate commendable revenues in the ensuing years. High concentration of small and mid-scale companies in the region is adding to the regional market growth.

