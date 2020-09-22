AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

Ignitis Group, the leading energy company in the Baltic region, which announced price range for the planned offering and the Prospectus on Monday, is inviting retail investors to participate in the virtual presentation of this process. On 23 September the representatives of the company will provide more details about the ongoing IPO and answer questions from investors.

Retail investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can participate in IPO of Ignitis Group. They can register for presentations on the company's website at https://ignitisevents.lt/.

Virtual live presentation of IPO will be held on 23 September, at 9 a.m. in English and at 10.30 a.m. in Lithuanian.

Details of the IPO of Ignitis Group, which were announced on Monday, are available at www.ignitisgrupe.lt/ipo

