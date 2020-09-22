Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Detergent Packaging, Agrochemical Packaging, Laundry Bags, Embroidery), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyvinyl alcohol films market size is anticipated to reach USD 530.5 million by 2027 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.



High demand for sustainable packaging on account of its ability to laid aid in reducing landfills and compliance with stringent regulations related to packaging along with safety, performance, and convenience are the factor expected to bode well for the market growth.



Polyvinyl alcohol film is widely utilized as an environment-friendly polymer and has contributed significantly to the growth of the sustainable packaging industry. Increasing government initiatives to support green packaging is also expected to be a key driving factor for the PVA films market. However, volatile raw material prices are expected to be a key challenge for growth over the forecast period.



Increasing global population, coupled with growing disposable income is offering high Purchase Power Parity (PPP) that has resulted in an improved standard of living is resulting in the adoption of services such as laundry services. The bags used in laundries are mostly manufactured using PVA films as it becomes easier for the disposal. As a result, the booming laundry service industry is projected to contribute to the steady growth of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market.



Growing hygiene consciousness among consumers coupled with the rising standard of living is propelling demand for detergents. In addition, growth witnessed by the hospitality industry is also contributing significantly to the production of detergents. This, in turn, supplementing overall demand for PVA films in the detergent packaging industry.



Agrochemical packaging is one of the key drivers for the market. Agrochemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fertilizers and other chemicals are witnessing augmented demand in the agricultural sector. Thus, creating lucrative growth opportunities for polyvinyl alcohol films during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Detergent packaging emerged as the prominent product segment and accounted for more than 36% of total market revenue in 2019

In United States, demand for PVA films in the detergent packaging applications was valued at USD 39.29 Million in 2019. Demand for detergent packaging is primarily driven by growing penetration of automatic washers in the country

Prominent players operating in the market are Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., and Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) Films: Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Plastic Films Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 PVA Resin

3.3.1.2 Vinyl Acetate Monomer/Polymer

3.3.1.3 Sodium Hydroxide/Methoxide

3.3.1.4 Methanol/Ethanol

3.3.1.5 Plasticizers

3.4 Regulatory Framework Analysis

3.4.1 U.S. Food & Drug Administartion (Cfr - Code Of Federal Regulations Title 21)

3.4.2 Commission Regulation (Eu) 2015/463

3.4.3 The National Institute For Occupational Safety And Health (Niosh)

3.4.4 Reach Regulation (Ec) No. 1907/2006

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growth In Demand For Sustainable Packaging Products

3.5.1.2 Massive Demand Arising From Asia Pacific

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.6 Porter's Analysis

3.7 Pestel Analysis



Chapter 4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market: Application Estimates & Analysis

4.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Detergent Packaging

4.2.1 Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Detergent Packaging, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Consumer Detergent Packaging

4.2.3 Industrial Detergent Packaging

4.3 Agrochemical Packaging

4.4 Laundry Bags

4.5 Embroidery

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market: Regional Estimates & Analysis

5.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 6 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films: Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments, & Their Impact On The Industry

6.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

6.3.2 Key Potential Customers

6.4 Public Companies

6.4.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

6.5 Private Companies

6.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators And Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Aicello Corporation

Changzhou Water Soluble Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Arrow GreenTech Ltd.

Cortec Corporation

AMC (U.K.) Ltd.

MSD Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chang Chun Group

