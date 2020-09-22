New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960387/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oligomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monomers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Photoinitiators Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
In the global Photoinitiators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$759 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960387/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Oligomers (Composition) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Oligomers (Composition) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Oligomers (Composition) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Monomers (Composition) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Monomers (Composition) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Monomers (Composition) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Photoinitiators (Composition) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Photoinitiators (Composition) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Photoinitiators (Composition) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Additives (Composition) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Additives (Composition) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Additives (Composition) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Coatings (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Coatings (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Coatings (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Overprint Varnishes (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Overprint Varnishes (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Overprint Varnishes (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Printing Inks (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Printing Inks (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Printing Inks (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Adhesives (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Adhesives (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Adhesives (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: 3D Printing (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: 3D Printing (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: 3D Printing (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Composition: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
the United States by Composition: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: United States UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Review by Composition in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Composition
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for UV
Curable Resins and Formulated Products in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Composition for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Composition:
2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 56: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:
2020-2027
Table 59: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Composition: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 62: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
France by Composition: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Composition:
2012-2019
Table 66: French UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Composition:
2012-2019
Table 72: German UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Composition for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Composition:
2012-2019
Table 78: Italian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Composition for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for UV
Curable Resins and Formulated Products in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Review by Composition in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Composition:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Russia by Composition: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 96: Russian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 98: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 99: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Composition: 2020-2027
Table 101: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Composition: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 109: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Asia-Pacific by Composition: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Composition: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 112: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Composition:
2012-2019
Table 117: Australian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Review by Composition in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 126: Indian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Composition: 2012-2019
Table 129: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Composition: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 130: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for UV Curable Resins
and Formulated Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Composition for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products Market in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 138: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 140: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Composition
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Composition:
2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Composition: 2020-2027
Table 149: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Composition: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 151: Argentinean UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Brazil by Composition: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Composition:
2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Composition:
2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Composition: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Rest of Latin America by Composition: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Composition: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Historic Market by Composition in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 177: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Composition for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Composition for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for UV
Curable Resins and Formulated Products in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:
2020-2027
Table 188: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Composition: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 191: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Composition
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Composition:
2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Composition: 2012-2019
Table 201: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Composition: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates UV Curable Resins and
Formulated Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Composition: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 208: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated
Products Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 210: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Composition:
2020 to 2027
Table 212: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in
Africa by Composition: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 213: African UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 215: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 216: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market
Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960387/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: