New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960387/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oligomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monomers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Photoinitiators Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR



In the global Photoinitiators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$759 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Allnex

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

Arkema Group

BASF SE

BYK-Chemie GmbH

CBC Co., Ltd.

Covestro AG

DIC Corporation

Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

Dymax Corporation

Elementis Specialties, Inc.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

IGM Resins BV

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

Lambson Ltd.

Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nagase ChemteX Corporation

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Perstorp Holding AB

Qualipoly Chemical Corporation

Rahn AG.

Royal DSM NV

Siltech Corporation

Soltech Ltd.

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960387/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Oligomers (Composition) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Oligomers (Composition) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Oligomers (Composition) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Monomers (Composition) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Monomers (Composition) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Monomers (Composition) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Photoinitiators (Composition) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Photoinitiators (Composition) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Photoinitiators (Composition) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Additives (Composition) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Additives (Composition) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Additives (Composition) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Coatings (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Coatings (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Coatings (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Overprint Varnishes (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Overprint Varnishes (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Overprint Varnishes (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Printing Inks (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Printing Inks (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Printing Inks (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Adhesives (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Adhesives (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Adhesives (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: 3D Printing (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: 3D Printing (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: 3D Printing (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Composition: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

the United States by Composition: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: United States UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Review by Composition in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Composition

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for UV

Curable Resins and Formulated Products in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Composition for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Composition:

2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:

2020-2027



Table 59: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Composition: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 62: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

France by Composition: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Composition:

2012-2019



Table 66: French UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Composition:

2012-2019



Table 72: German UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Composition for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Composition:

2012-2019



Table 78: Italian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Composition for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for UV

Curable Resins and Formulated Products in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Review by Composition in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Composition:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Russia by Composition: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 96: Russian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 98: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 99: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Composition: 2020-2027



Table 101: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Composition: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 109: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Asia-Pacific by Composition: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Composition: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 112: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Composition:

2012-2019



Table 117: Australian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:

2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Review by Composition in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Composition: 2012-2019



Table 129: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Composition: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 130: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for UV Curable Resins

and Formulated Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Composition for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products Market in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 138: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 140: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Composition

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Composition:

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Composition: 2020-2027



Table 149: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Composition: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 151: Argentinean UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Brazil by Composition: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Composition:

2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Composition:

2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Composition: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Rest of Latin America by Composition: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Composition: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Historic Market by Composition in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 177: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Composition for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Composition for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for UV

Curable Resins and Formulated Products in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Composition:

2020-2027



Table 188: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Israel in US$ Million by Composition: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 191: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Composition

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Composition:

2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Composition: 2012-2019



Table 201: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Composition: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates UV Curable Resins and

Formulated Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Composition for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Composition: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 208: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East UV Curable Resins and Formulated

Products Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 210: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Composition:

2020 to 2027



Table 212: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in

Africa by Composition: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 213: African UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 215: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic

Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 216: UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960387/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001