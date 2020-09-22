Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Standard Formula, Disease-specific Formula), by Flow Type, by Stage, by Indication, by End User, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enteral feeding formulas market size is expected to reach USD 8.72 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, dementia, multiple sclerosis, chronic liver disease and COPD is expected to boost the demand for enteral products that aid patients having trouble in oral intake. As per a study published by Cancer Research U.K., approximately 17.0 million new cancer cases were reported in 2018 across the globe. The incidence of cancer is projected to increase by 62% between 2018 and 2040.



In addition, a growing deficiency of macro and micro nutrients among the patients in hospitals during pre and post-surgery drives the demand for enteral feeding formulas. Furthermore, increasing product offerings aimed at specific indications are delivering targeted nutritional needs, which is a key driver of this market. This enteral tube feeds usually contain polysaccharides and proteins for patients capable of digesting and absorbing nutrients without any difficulty. The availability of wide varieties of enteral formulas, along with increased demand for low-cost nutrient formulations among consumers, is boosting the market growth. Moreover, a favorable reimbursement scenario supports the high adoption of tube feeds among hospital patients as the enteral nutrition is usually covered under Medicare claims.



Moreover, the market is consolidated with the presence of a few leading players, including Nestle Health Science, Abbott, and Danone. These players are constantly investing in the R&D activities for the development of enhanced products that cater to the niche therapeutic areas having high growth potential in the industry in order to gain a competitive edge. Market entry has proved to be challenging for new entrants as the industry is dominated by a few major MNCs with high brand recognition.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Report Highlights

Standard formula emerged as the leading product segment in 2019 with a revenue share of 54.3% in the global market

By flow type, intermittent feeding flow accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. Continuous feeding flow is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The adults stage segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the growing demand for such nutrition formulations in the adult population

Others emerged as the leading indication segment in 2019 with a revenue share of 41.9% in the global market

Home care emerged as the leading end user segment in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 due to the growing preference for home-based enteral therapy in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Analysis

3.4 Technology Outlook

3.4.1 Technology timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Reimbursement framework

3.5.2 Standards & compliance

3.5.3 Safety

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

3.6.1.2 Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.6.1.3 Shifting trend towards Consumption of disease specific formulas

3.6.1.4 Growing demand for neonatal and preterm enteral feeding

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Lack of awareness amongst the medical community

3.6.2.2 Improper categorization of clinical nutritions

3.7 Industry Challenges

3.7.1 Complications associated with small - bore connectors

3.7.2 Risks associated with enteral feeding

3.8 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4 Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, market leaders, emerging players)

4.3 Key customers

4.4 Vendor Landscape

4.4.1 Key company Market share analysis, 2018

4.5 Public and Private Companies

4.5.1 Company Market Position Analysis

4.5.2 Company Market ranking by region

4.5.3 Regional map



Chapter 5 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Product Market Share Analysis, 2019 and 2027

5.3 Standard formula

5.4 Disease - specific formula



Chapter 6 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Flow Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Flow Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 and 2027

6.3 Intermittent feeding flow

6.4 Continuous feeding flow



Chapter 7 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Stage Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Stage Market Share Analysis, 2019 and 2027

7.3 Adults

7.4 Pediatrics



Chapter 8 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Definitions & Scope

8.2 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Indication Market Share Analysis, 2019 and 2027

8.3 Alzheimer's

8.4 Nutrition deficiency

8.5 Cancer care

8.6 Diabetes

8.7 Chronic kidney diseases

8.8 Orphan diseases

8.9 Dysphagia

8.10 Pain management

8.11 Malabsorption/GI disorder/diarrhea

8.12 Others



Chapter 9 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: End - user Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Definitions & Scope

9.2 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: End - user Market Share Analysis, 2019 and 2027

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

9.3.2 Cardiology

9.3.3 Neurology

9.3.4 Critical care (ICU)

9.3.5 Oncology

9.4 Home care



Chapter 10 Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Flow Type, Stage, Indication and End User



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Danone

Nestle Health Science

Abbott

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Fresenius Kabi AG

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Victus

